Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,676 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,079,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

