Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,284 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
SUPN stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
Further Reading
