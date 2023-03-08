Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.51) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,450.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

