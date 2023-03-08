Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 459,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of FLR opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.