Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) by 274.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,782 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MARB opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

