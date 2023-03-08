Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

