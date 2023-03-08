Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

