Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Impinj by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -139.80, a P/E/G ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 2.25.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 39,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,776,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,514,104.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 88,397 shares of company stock worth $10,952,581 and have sold 65,516 shares worth $8,172,645. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

