Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,002,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 51,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 371,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

