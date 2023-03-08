Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE SEM opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

