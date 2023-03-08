Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 37.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 19.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About PENN Entertainment



PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

