Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,486 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

