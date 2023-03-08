Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55,308 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 1,524.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after buying an additional 127,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.