Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 49.5% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1,284.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.10 and a 12 month high of $293.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Redburn Partners cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $3,002,515.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,555,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,855,571.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $2,693,765.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,582,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,410,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $3,002,515.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,555,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,855,571.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $28,058,932. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

