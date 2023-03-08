Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,466 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

