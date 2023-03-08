Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,289 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $320,907. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DV opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

