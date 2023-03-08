Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,598 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orange by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

ORAN stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Orange

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.