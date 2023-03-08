Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

