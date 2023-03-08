Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,241 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 656,355 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,436,355 over the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

