Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Avient by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avient by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 3.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.53. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

