Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 826.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ILCB opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $64.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.