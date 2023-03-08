Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $85.38 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,847. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.