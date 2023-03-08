Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,264 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Chegg by 160,980.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 190.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 363,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 72.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 338,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 142,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 61.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 552,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 187,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

