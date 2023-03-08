Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.11.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

