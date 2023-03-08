Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

About Azul

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

