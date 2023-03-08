Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 13,040 Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2,210.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 98.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

TG stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

