Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 16,683 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance
NYSE:MX opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
