Ergoteles LLC Grows Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 184.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:EC opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ecopetrol

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

