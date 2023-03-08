Ergoteles LLC Has $164,000 Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,115 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,162,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after buying an additional 174,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,641,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNW opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ReNew Energy Global Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.