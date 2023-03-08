Ergoteles LLC Invests $171,000 in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIZN opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Citizens Holding has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $89.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.04.

Citizens Profile

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

