Ergoteles LLC Invests $173,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 736.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Down 0.4 %

MGNI opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

