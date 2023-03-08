Ergoteles LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Price Performance

SPNT opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiriusPoint Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.