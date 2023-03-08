Ergoteles LLC Reduces Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,805 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Stock Down 1.8 %

GOOS stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Canada Goose

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

