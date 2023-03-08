Ergoteles LLC Reduces Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,747 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMTK. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DermTech Profile

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DermTech from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.