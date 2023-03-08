Ergoteles LLC Reduces Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MAG opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

