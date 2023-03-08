Ergoteles LLC Sells 130,541 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,541 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in KULR Technology Group were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KULR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

