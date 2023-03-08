Ergoteles LLC Sells 7,426 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTE. Guggenheim began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of AVTE opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $562.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $252,883.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

