Ergoteles LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Absci by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Absci during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Absci Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.25. Absci Co. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

