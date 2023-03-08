EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EVCM opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $145,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,307,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,695 shares of company stock valued at $440,763 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 85.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

