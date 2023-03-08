Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €21.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($22.34) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Up 1.0 %

ETR EVT opened at €17.77 ($18.90) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Evotec has a 1-year low of €14.80 ($15.74) and a 1-year high of €29.71 ($31.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.59 and a 200-day moving average of €18.24. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.