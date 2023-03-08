Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC reduced its holdings in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $441.04 million, a P/E ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 0.06. Fanhua Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fanhua Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.