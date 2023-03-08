Financial Review: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IAC alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 11 0 2.92 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IAC and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

IAC currently has a consensus target price of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 69.47%. Given IAC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.35% -4.52% -2.83% GigaMedia -71.26% -8.22% -7.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAC and GigaMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 0.83 -$1.17 billion ($13.50) -3.85 GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.76 -$3.42 million ($0.37) -3.70

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAC beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

About GigaMedia

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.