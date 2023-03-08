First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $233.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $217.76 and last traded at $214.69, with a volume of 630291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Solar by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.20 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

