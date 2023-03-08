FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.43. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,003,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 in the last 90 days. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

