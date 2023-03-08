FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2,305.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in FormFactor by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,578,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after buying an additional 283,871 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 59.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 761,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 31.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 973,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after acquiring an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $5,326,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FormFactor Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

See Also

