Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FNV opened at C$179.00 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The firm has a market cap of C$34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$186.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$178.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,855,980. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$200.25.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.