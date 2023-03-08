Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 920.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

