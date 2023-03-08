GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 19 ($0.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 79.79% from the stock’s current price.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

LON:GCP opened at GBX 94 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 148.50 and a quick ratio of 131.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.44. The stock has a market cap of £831.71 million, a P/E ratio of 587.50 and a beta of 0.21. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 85.70 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.20 ($1.45).

Insider Buying and Selling at GCP Infrastructure Investments

In other news, insider Alex Yew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($11,664.26). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

