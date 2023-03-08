Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,912 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENI opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

