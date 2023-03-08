GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 52.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 98.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 549,427 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in GoPro by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 232,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GoPro by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoPro Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.33 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.